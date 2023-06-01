Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Surgery for Cancer

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Jun 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

When do doctors use surgery to treat cancer?

Cancer surgery is when doctors operate to remove cancerous tumors. Usually, doctors operate only when:

  • The cancer hasn't spread (metastasized) anywhere

  • Your body is strong enough to go through surgery

If your cancer hasn’t spread through your body, surgery may cure you. But once the cancer has spread, cutting out the original cancer won't cure you. The remaining cancer will continue to grow and spread. Your doctor will do tests before surgery to see if the cancer has spread. You may have a CT (computed tomography) scan, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), or other tests.

However, those tests can't find microscopic bits of cancer. So, during surgery, your doctor often takes out lymph nodes that are near the tumor. Lymph nodes are tiny bean-shaped organs that are part of your body's immune defenses. Cancer often first spreads to these nearby lymph nodes. The laboratory will test the lymph nodes to see whether the cancer has started to spread.

  • Taking out lymph nodes that have cancer in them (the lymph nodes are "positive") doesn't help cure you

  • If the cancer is in lymph nodes that your doctor removed, almost always the cancer has spread to other places too

If your doctor knows your lymph nodes are positive for cancer, then you may get other treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation.

If I have surgery, do I need any other treatments?

After your tumor has been removed, you may have more surgery. For example, after a mastectomy (removal of a breast) to treat breast cancer, you may have surgery to rebuild the shape and look of your breast, called breast reconstruction.

Depending on what type of cancer you have, your doctor may also give you:

You may get these treatments before or after your surgery.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.