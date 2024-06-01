When you move a muscle, the signal moves through the basal ganglia in your brain. The basal ganglia makes a substance called dopamine. Dopamine smooths movements. Parkinson disease damages the basal ganglia so it doesn't make as much dopamine. Without enough dopamine, your movements can be slow, jerky, or stiff.

Doctors don’t know for sure what causes Parkinson disease. It tends to run in families, so there is probably a genetic cause.

Other brain diseases and certain medications and toxins sometimes cause symptoms similar to Parkinson disease (parkinsonism).