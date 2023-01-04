The most common cause of ascites is

Liver disease

Less common causes of ascites include disorders unrelated to the liver, such as cancer, heart failure, kidney failure, inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), and tuberculosis affecting the lining of the abdomen.

Ascites tends to occur in long-standing (chronic) rather than in short-lived (acute) liver disorders. It most commonly results from

Portal hypertension—high blood pressure in the portal vein (the large vein that brings blood from the intestine to the liver) and its branches

Portal hypertension usually results from cirrhosis (severe scarring of the liver), which is most commonly caused by consumption of large amounts of alcohol, by fatty liver, or by chronic viral hepatitis.

Ascites may occur in other liver disorders, such as severe alcoholic hepatitis without cirrhosis, other kinds of chronic hepatitis, and obstruction of the hepatic vein (Budd-Chiari syndrome).

In people with a liver disorder, ascitic fluid leaks from the surface of the liver and intestine and accumulates within the abdomen. A combination of factors is responsible. They include the following:

Portal hypertension

Fluid retention by the kidneys

Alterations in various hormones and chemicals that regulate body fluids

Also, albumin usually leaks from blood vessels into the abdomen. Normally, albumin, the main protein in blood, helps keep fluid from leaking out of blood vessels. When albumin leaks out of blood vessels, fluid also leaks out.