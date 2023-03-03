Serotonin syndrome is a potentially life-threatening drug reaction that tends to cause high body temperature, muscle spasms, and anxiety or delirium.

Serotonin is a chemical that transmits impulses between nerve cells. Serotonin syndrome results from increased stimulation of the brain's serotonin receptors, usually by drugs. Serotonin syndrome can result from therapeutic drug use, overdose of some drugs, or most commonly, from unintended drug interactions when two drugs that each stimulate serotonin receptors are taken at the same time. Serotonin syndrome can occur in all age groups. (See also Overview of Heat Disorders.)

Table Some Drugs That Can Cause Serotonin Syndrome

Symptoms of Serotonin Syndrome Symptoms of serotonin syndrome often begin within 24 hours of ingestion of a drug that affects serotonin receptors. Symptom severity can vary widely. People may have anxiety, agitation and restlessness, easy startling, and delirium with confusion. Tremor or muscle spasms, muscle rigidity, rapid heart rate, high blood pressure, high body temperature, sweating, shivering, vomiting, and diarrhea may occur. Symptoms usually resolve within 24 hours, but symptoms may last longer depending on the time required for the body to break down the drug.

Diagnosis of Serotonin Syndrome Typical symptoms developing in a person who is taking a drug known to cause serotonin syndrome Diagnosis of serotonin syndrome is based solely on the doctor's evaluation of a person's symptoms, physical examination findings (especially of the nervous system), and a history of taking a drug that affects serotonin receptors. There are no tests to confirm the diagnosis, but testing of blood and urine may be needed to exclude other disorders that cause high fever and similar symptoms, and to identify complications.