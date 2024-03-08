Temporal Bone Fracture

People have pain and often

Bleeding from the ear

Bleeding behind the eardrum

Bruising of the skin behind the ear

Other symptoms and complications vary depending on the exact location of the fracture.

Some people have facial paralysis on the side of the fracture. Facial paralysis can develop immediately or after some time and can be mild or severe.

Another symptom is severe hearing loss. Hearing loss may result from damage to the 3 tiny bones (called the ossicles) that connect the eardrum to the inner ear or from damage to the cochlea or the nerve that leads to the cochlea.

If the vestibular apparatus is damaged, people may feel as if they or their surroundings are spinning (vertigo) or have problems with balance.

Sometimes, fluid from around the brain and spinal cord (cerebrospinal fluid) leaks from the brain through the fracture and appears as clear fluid draining from the ear or nose. Leakage of this fluid indicates that the brain is exposed to possibly serious infection from bacteria in the ear canal.