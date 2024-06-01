Ischemic Optic Neuropathy

A doctor's evaluation, including visual field examination

For giant cell arteritis, blood tests and biopsy

Sometimes imaging or other tests

Diagnosis involves examination of the back of the eyes with a light with magnifying lenses (ophthalmoscope) and a visual field examination to measure central or peripheral vision loss. The head of the optic nerve at the back of the eye (optic disk will be swollen). Determining the cause involves determining whether the person has any of the disorders known to be risk factors.

If giant cell arteritis is suspected as a cause, blood tests are done, and corticosteroids are started immediately to prevent further vision loss. Removal and examination of a temporal artery tissue sample under a microscope (biopsy) may be done to confirm the diagnosis. Blood tests determine the erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), the C-reactive protein level, and the levels of certain types of blood cells (complete blood count). Results of these tests may indicate inflammation that is characteristic of giant cell arteritis. If a person has no symptoms of giant cell arteritis, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) of the brain may be done to make sure the optic nerve is not being compressed by a tumor.

Other tests may be necessary depending on what causes are likely. For example, if people have symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea (such as excessive daytime sleepiness or snoring), polysomnography may be done. If people have had blood clots, blood tests may be done to diagnose blood-clotting disorders.