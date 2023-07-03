Iron deficiency is a common cause of anemia, a condition in which the number of red blood cells is low.

Iron deficiency usually results from loss of blood in adults (including bleeding from menstrual periods) but, in children and pregnant women, may result from an inadequate diet.

Anemia develops, making people appear pale and feel weak and tired.

Doctors base the diagnosis on symptoms and blood test results.

Doctors look for a source of bleeding, and if one is identified, they treat it.

Iron supplements, usually taken by mouth, are often needed.

(See also Overview of Minerals.)

Iron deficiency is one of the most common mineral deficiencies in the world. It causes anemia in men, women, and children.

Much of the iron in the body is contained in hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is the component of red blood cells that enables them to carry oxygen and deliver it to the body’s tissues. Iron is also an important component of muscle cells and is necessary for the formation of many enzymes in the body.

The body recycles iron: When red blood cells die, the iron in them is returned to the bone marrow to be used again in new red blood cells. A small amount of iron is lost each day, mainly in cells shed from the lining of the intestine. This amount is usually replaced by the 1 to 2 milligrams of iron absorbed from food each day. Women lose more iron in menstrual bleeding, and sometimes the amount lost is not entirely replaced by iron absorbed from food.

Food contains two types of iron:

Heme iron: Animal products contain heme iron. It is absorbed much better than nonheme iron.

Nonheme iron: Most foods and iron supplements contain nonheme iron. It accounts for more than 85% of iron in the average diet. However, less than 20% of nonheme iron that is consumed is absorbed into the body. Nonheme iron is absorbed better when it is consumed with animal protein and with vitamin C.

Causes of Iron Deficiency In adults, iron deficiency is most commonly caused by Loss of blood In premenopausal women, monthly menstrual bleeding may cause the deficiency. In men and postmenopausal women, iron deficiency usually indicates bleeding, most often in the digestive tract—for example, from a bleeding ulcer or a polyp in the colon. Chronic bleeding due to colon cancer is a serious cause in middle-aged and older people. Disorders that interfere with absorption from the intestine (malabsorption disorders), such as celiac disease, can also cause iron deficiency. In adults, iron deficiency may be the first sign of celiac disease. Iron deficiency may result from an inadequate diet, primarily in infants and small children, who need more iron because they are growing. Adolescent girls who do not eat meat are at risk of developing iron deficiency because they are growing and starting to menstruate. Pregnant women are at risk of this deficiency because the growing fetus requires large amounts of iron. Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia are common among elite runners and triathlon athletes. People on hemodialysis for kidney failure are routinely monitored for iron deficiency and may require iron injected into a vein (intravenously).

Symptoms of Iron Deficiency When iron reserves in the body are exhausted, iron deficiency anemia develops. Anemia causes paleness, weakness, and fatigue. People usually do not notice how pale they are because it happens so gradually. Concentration and learning ability may be impaired. When severe, anemia may cause shortness of breath, dizziness, and a rapid heart rate. Occasionally, severe anemia can cause or worsen chest pain (angina) and heart failure. Menstrual periods may stop. In addition to anemia, iron deficiency may cause pica (a craving for nonfoods such as ice, dirt, or pure starch), spoon nails (thin, concave fingernails), and restless legs syndrome (an irresistible urge to move the legs when sitting or lying down). Rarely, iron deficiency causes a thin membrane to grow across part of the esophagus, making swallowing difficult.

Diagnosis of Iron Deficiency Blood tests

Occasionally bone marrow examination Iron deficiency is diagnosed based on symptoms and blood test results. Results include a low level of hemoglobin (which contains iron), a low hematocrit (the percentage of blood volume that is red blood cells), and a low number of red blood cells. These results indicate anemia. However, doctors need more information to distinguish iron deficiency anemia from other causes of anemia, which are treated much differently. In iron deficiency anemia, red blood cells are abnormally small. Blood tests may also include measurement of the following: Transferrin: Transferrin is the protein that carries iron in blood when iron is not inside red blood cells. If the percentage of iron in transferrin is less than 10%, iron deficiency is likely.

Ferritin: Ferritin is a protein that stores iron. Iron deficiency is confirmed if the ferritin level is low. However, the ferritin level may be normal or high when iron deficiency is present if people have inflammation, an infection, cancer, or liver damage. Occasionally, a bone marrow examination is needed to make the diagnosis. A sample of bone marrow cells is removed, usually from the hipbone, through a needle and examined under a microscope to determine the iron content.