Hypothyroidism in Infants and Children

Congenital hypothyroidism is present at birth.

Congenital hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not develop or function normally before birth. This type of hypothyroidism occurs in about 1 in 2,000 to 4,000 live births. Most cases occur spontaneously, but about 10 to 20% are inherited.

More than half of cases of congenital hypothyroidism occur because the thyroid gland is missing, underdeveloped, or developed in the wrong place. Less often, the gland has developed normally but does not produce normal amounts of thyroid hormone.

In some countries, congenital hypothyroidism occurs when the mother does not get enough iodine in her diet while pregnant (iodine deficiency), and a woman's body needs more iodine when she is pregnant. Iodine deficiency is rare in areas of the world where iodine is added to table salt but is more common in areas where people do not get enough iodine in their diet.

Rarely, certain antibodies of the mother or medications that cause enlargement of the thyroid gland or medications that decrease the thyroid gland's production of thyroid hormones taken by the mother cross the placenta and temporarily cause congenital hypothyroidism.

In another rare cause, the pituitary gland is abnormally formed and fails to stimulate the thyroid gland to produce thyroid hormones. This is called central hypothyroidism. This pattern of thyroid abnormality also can develop in children who take certain medications (such as antiseizure medications and medications that help the body recognize and attack cancer cells) or who have certain illnesses. For those who have an illness, thyroid function becomes normal once the illness goes away.

Children who have Down syndrome are at increased risk of congenital hypothyroidism.