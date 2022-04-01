Recurrent respiratory papillomatosis is a rare, noncancerous (benign) tumor of the respiratory system, commonly affecting the voice box (larynx).

Recurrent respiratory papillomatosis is caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a virus that causes skin warts and genital warts. Infants may get infected by this virus as they pass through the birth canal if their mother has an HPV infection of her genital region.

HPV infection of the airway can cause multiple, wartlike growths around the voice box and/or in the windpipe (trachea). The growths often come back (recur) after treatment. Rarely, they become cancerous (malignant).

Although laryngeal papillomas can occur at any age, they most commonly affect children aged 1 to 4 years.

Symptoms Papillomas are suspected when parents notice hoarseness, a weak cry, or other changes in the child’s voice. Older children may have trouble speaking. Papillomas in the windpipe can interfere with breathing.

Diagnosis Biopsy Laryngeal papillomas are detected using a laryngoscope to view the voice box. Doctors remove a piece of the papilloma for examination (biopsy) to confirm the diagnosis.

Prevention Women who get the HPV vaccine are less likely to become infected and thus less likely to pass HPV on to their children.

Treatment Surgical removal Although some tumors may begin to disappear at puberty, treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis is recommended. Surgical removal is the usual treatment. Many children require numerous procedures throughout childhood to remove the tumors as they reappear. Other treatments (such as pulsed-dye laser therapy or photodynamic therapy— see Using Lasers to Treat Skin Problems