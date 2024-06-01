What is recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP)?
RRP is a rare condition that causes one or more growths on a child’s voice box.
RRP is most common in children 1 to 4 years old
It causes a change in the child's voice, and sometimes difficulty breathing
Doctors usually do surgery to remove the growths
Many children will need several surgeries throughout childhood, because the growths keep coming back
What causes RRP?
RRP is caused by human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is the same virus that causes genital warts. RPR can be passed from an infected mother with genital warts through the birth canal to her baby at birth. Luckily, most infants who are infected with HPV don't get RRP.
What are the symptoms of RRP?
Weak cry
Hoarse or scratchy voice
Difficulty breathing if the growths have spread to the lungs or windpipe
How can doctors tell if my child has RRP?
Doctors usually look down your child's throat with a viewing tube and look at your child’s voice box If they see a growth, they'll remove a small bit of it to look at under a microscope.
How do doctors treat RRP?
Doctors usually do surgery or use a laser to remove the growths
Several treatments may be needed. Doctors sometimes also give antiviral medicines.