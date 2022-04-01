Recurrent respiratory papillomatosis is a rare, noncancerous (benign) tumor of the respiratory system, commonly affecting the voice box (larynx).
Recurrent respiratory papillomatosis is caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a virus that causes skin warts and genital warts. Infants may get infected by this virus as they pass through the birth canal if their mother has an HPV infection of her genital region.
HPV infection of the airway can cause multiple, wartlike growths around the voice box and/or in the windpipe (trachea). The growths often come back (recur) after treatment. Rarely, they become cancerous (malignant).
Although laryngeal papillomas can occur at any age, they most commonly affect children aged 1 to 4 years.
Symptoms
Papillomas are suspected when parents notice hoarseness, a weak cry, or other changes in the child’s voice. Older children may have trouble speaking. Papillomas in the windpipe can interfere with breathing.
Diagnosis
Biopsy
Laryngeal papillomas are detected using a laryngoscope to view the voice box. Doctors remove a piece of the papilloma for examination (biopsy) to confirm the diagnosis.
Prevention
Women who get the HPV vaccine are less likely to become infected and thus less likely to pass HPV on to their children.
Treatment
Surgical removal
Although some tumors may begin to disappear at puberty, treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis is recommended. Surgical removal is the usual treatment. Many children require numerous procedures throughout childhood to remove the tumors as they reappear.
Other treatments (such as pulsed-dye laser therapy or photodynamic therapy— see Using Lasers to Treat Skin Problems
More Information
The following is an English-language resources that may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.
Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation (RRPF): A resource providing information and support for parents and caregivers