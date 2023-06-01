Overview of Viral Infections in Children

Viruses are small infectious organisms. that are much smaller than a fungus or bacterium. Viruses must invade a living cell to reproduce (see Overview of Viral Infections).

Most childhood viral infections are not serious and include such diverse illnesses as colds, sore throat, vomiting and diarrhea, and fever with a rash. Some viral infections that cause more serious disease, such as measles, are less common now due to widespread immunization. (For adults, see also Overview of Viral Infections.)

Many viral infections are so distinctive that a doctor can diagnose them based on their symptoms. A doctor usually does not need to have a laboratory identify the specific virus involved.

Aspirin is not given to children or adolescents with these symptoms because it increases the risk of Reye syndrome in those who have certain viral infections. Antibiotics cannot cure viral infections. However, there are antiviral drugs available for a few viral infections such as hepatitis, some herpesviruses, influenza, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).