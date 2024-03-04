Multiple mononeuropathy is the simultaneous malfunction of two or more peripheral nerves in separate areas of the body. It causes abnormal sensations and weakness.

(See also Overview of the Peripheral Nervous System.)

Multiple mononeuropathy typically affects only a few nerves, often in different areas of the body. In contrast, polyneuropathy affects many nerves, usually in about the same areas on both sides of the body. However, if multiple mononeuropathy involves many nerves, it may be difficult to distinguish from polyneuropathy.

Nerve Cells and Fibers video

Several disorders can cause multiple mononeuropathy, and each disorder produces characteristic symptoms.

The most common cause is probably

Diabetes mellitus, although diabetes more commonly causes polyneuropathy

Other common causes of multiple mononeuropathy include

A disorder may affect the nerves all at once or affect them progressively, a few at a time.

People have pain, weakness, abnormal sensations, or a combination of these symptoms in the areas supplied by the affected nerves. Symptoms often begin on one side of the body. When diabetes is the cause, nerves anywhere in the body can be affected, and as a result, weakness may affect any muscle.

Doctors diagnose multiple mononeuropathy based on symptoms and results of a physical examination, but electromyography and nerve conduction tests are usually done to do the following:

Confirm the diagnosis

Identify the damaged nerves

Determine the severity of the damage

Blood tests may be done to identify a disorder causing multiple mononeuropathy.

Treatment of multiple mononeuropathy depends on the cause.