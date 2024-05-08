Dupuytren contracture is a progressive tightening of the bands of fibrous tissue (called fascia) inside the palms, causing a curling in of the fingers that eventually can result in a clawlike hand.

Dupuytren contracture is one of the more common hand deformities, especially in men age 45 years or older.

Typical symptoms include formation of a nodule in the palm and, eventually, curling in of the fingers.

Doctors base the diagnosis on an examination of the hand.



Dupuytren contracture is more common among people with diabetes, alcohol use disorder, or epilepsy. The disorder is occasionally associated with other disorders, including thickening of fibrous tissue above the knuckles (Garrod pads), shrinking of fascia inside the penis that leads to deviated and painful erections (penile fibromatosis [Peyronie disease]), and, rarely, nodules on the soles of the feet (plantar fibromatosis). However, the specific factors that cause the fascia of the palm to thicken and curl in are unknown.

Symptoms of Dupuytren Contracture Dupuytren Contracture of the Little Finger Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY The first symptom of Dupuytren contracture is usually a tender nodule in the palm (most often at the ring or small finger). The nodule may initially cause discomfort but gradually becomes painless. Gradually, the fingers begin to curl. Eventually, the curling worsens, and the hand can become arched (clawlike).

Diagnosis of Dupuytren Contracture A doctor's examination The doctor makes the diagnosis of Dupuytren contracture by examining the hand.