Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

High White Blood Cell Count

(Leukocytosis)

ByDavid C. Dale, MD, University of Washington
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    White blood cells (leukocytes) are an important part of the body’s defense against infectious organisms and foreign substances (the immune system). The number of white blood cells (white cell count) is normally less than 11,000 cells per microliter of blood (11 × 109 per liter).

    The most common cause of an increase in the white blood cell count is

    • The normal response of the body to an infection

    Other causes include

    • Certain medications, such as corticosteroids

    • Cancers of the bone marrow (such as leukemia)

    • Release of immature or abnormal white blood cells from the bone marrow into the blood

    There are many types of white blood cell (see Overview of White Blood Cell Disorders), and each type may be increased. However, most commonly, people have an

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.