Neutrophilic leukocytosis is an abnormally high number of neutrophils (a type of white blood cell) in the blood.

Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell that help the body fight infections and heal injuries. Neutrophils may increase in response to a number of conditions or disorders, including

Infections

Injuries

Inflammatory disorders

Certain medications

Certain leukemias

The most common cause of an increased number of neutrophils is

The normal response of the body to an infection

In many instances, the increased number of neutrophils is a necessary reaction by the body, as it tries to heal or ward off an invading microorganism or foreign substance. Infections by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites may all increase the number of neutrophils in the blood.

The number of neutrophils may rise in people who have an injury, such as a hip fracture or burn. Inflammatory disorders, including autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, can cause an increase in the number and activity of neutrophils. Some medications, such as corticosteroids, also lead to an increased number of neutrophils in the blood. Myeloid leukemias can lead to an increased number of immature or mature neutrophils in the blood.

A high number of neutrophils may not cause symptoms. However, people often have symptoms of the disorder that is causing the increased number of neutrophils.

Hyperviscosity syndrome Very rarely, in people with leukemia, extremely high levels of immature neutrophils (more than 100,000 cells per microliter of blood [100 × 109leukapheresis) is used to remove the white blood cells from the blood.

Diagnosis of Neutrophilic Leukocytosis Blood tests Doctors often do a blood test called a complete blood count. This test may be done for many different symptoms, including signs of infection (such as fever, cough, or abdominal pain), or signs of chronic illness (such as weight loss or fatigue). If doctors discover an increased number of neutrophils and there is no clear reason, such as an obvious infection, a blood sample is viewed under a microscope to determine if immature neutrophils (myeloblasts) are leaving the bone marrow and entering the blood. Immature neutrophils in the blood may indicate the presence of a disorder in the bone marrow, such as leukemia. When immature neutrophils are found in the blood, doctors usually take a sample of bone marrow (bone marrow examination).