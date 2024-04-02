What does the liver do?

The liver is like your body's chemical factory. It makes many important substances including:

Bile, a digestive fluid that breaks down fats

Proteins that help your blood clot

Cholesterol, which your body needs to make certain hormones

Other things the liver does include:

Storing sugar to release when your body suddenly needs extra energy

Breaking down drugs, poisons, and other substances so your body can get rid of them