Doctors first make sure that whatever burned you has stopped. Clothing that has melted or has chemicals on it is taken off. After that, doctors treat burns depending on the type of burn you have.

For first-degree burns (burns that are just red), you should:

Run room temperature water from the sink on the burn

Clean the burned area gently

Put antibiotic ointment on the burn

Call your doctor to see if you need a tetanus shot

If your burn is in an area covered by clothing, put a clean bandage on the burn. You don't need bandages on first-degree burns to your face.

For small second-degree burns (burns that have blisters), see a doctor. The doctor will usually:

Clean the burn and take off any broken blisters

Put antibiotic burn cream or a special burn dressing on the burn

Cover the burn with a clean bandage

Have you gently wash the burn and put on fresh antibiotic burn cream and a clean bandage every day— special burn dressings can stay on for several days

Remove any unbroken blisters after a few days

Have you follow up regularly to look for signs of infection and to see how your burn is healing

Minor second-degree burns typically heal in a week or two.

For severe burns, go to the hospital. The doctors may:

Admit you to a hospital that has a special burn unit

Give you lots of IV fluids (fluids directly into your vein)

Give you pain medicine

Do surgery to remove dead burned skin and then cover the area with a skin graft

A skin graft is another term for skin transplant. Skin grafts may be done with:

A patch of your own skin from an unburned area

Skin from a cadaver (a dead human body)

Skin from an animal

Artificial skin

Only grafts of your own skin are permanent. Your body eventually rejects cadaver skin, animal skin, or artificial skin. Doctors use those grafts temporarily until they can do a graft with your own skin. If you are burned over a large area, doctors may need to do several skin graft procedures.

In the hospital, as your burns heal, you may have physical therapy to keep your joints from getting stiff.