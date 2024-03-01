Shock is a medical emergency caused by your organs not getting enough blood and oxygen. When your body can't get enough blood to your organs, those organs start shutting down. Your blood pressure is very low when you're in shock.

You can go into shock from losing too much blood, not having enough fluids in your body, or having heart problems, severe infections, or allergic reactions

Shock makes you feel weak, dizzy, and confused, and you may pass out

Doctors treat the cause of the shock and give you fluids, oxygen, and sometimes medicines to help raise your blood pressure

Without treatment, someone in shock will die

People in shock need emergency treatment. If you think someone is in shock: