What are the symptoms of staph infections?

If you have a staph infection on your skin, you may have:

Pain and redness of your skin (cellulitis)

Itchy or painful blisters filled with white or yellow fluid that break and leave crusts (impetigo)

Painful, pus-filled swellings under your skin (abscesses)

If you have a staph infection somewhere else on your body, you may have other symptoms:

Breast infection (mastitis): Pain, redness, and abscesses (pockets of pus) on the breast, which are common in breastfeeding mothers usually 1 to 4 weeks after beginning to breastfeed

Lung infection (pneumonia): Often a high fever, shortness of breath, and a cough with bloody spit

Blood infection (sepsis): High fever and sometimes a dangerously low drop in blood pressure (septic shock)

Heart valve infection (endocarditis): Fever and shortness of breath —this can be deadly

Bone infection (osteomyelitis): Chills, fever, bone pain, and redness and swelling in the skin above the bone