What are the symptoms of yellow fever?

Some people don’t have any symptoms.

Early symptoms include:

Sudden headache, fever, chills, and muscle aches

Feeling weak and dizzy

Feeling sick to your stomach and throwing up

These symptoms go away after a few days. Most people have no more symptoms and recover from yellow fever. Other people get more serious symptoms.

In severe cases, the virus can affect many of your organs, including your liver, kidneys, and heart. Later symptoms of yellow fever include: