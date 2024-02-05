Hantavirus infects wild rodents throughout the world. There are different types of hantavirus in different parts of the world.

Depending on the type you have, the virus affects different organs.

Lungs: The type of hantavirus in the western United States and Central and South America usually causes a lung infection that causes a cough, trouble breathing, and fluid in your lungs.

Kidneys: The type of hantavirus in Korea and Europe usually causes a rash and belly pain and can stop your kidneys from working.