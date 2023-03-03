The large intestine, also called the large bowel or colon, is part of your digestive tract. It connects your small intestine to your rectum. Your appendix is a small fingerlike tube attached to the first part of the large intestine. Your appendix can get infected and cause appendicitis.

Digested food is a liquid when it reaches your large intestine. The main job of your large intestine is to absorb most of the water and make solid stool.

Lots of bacteria live in the large intestine. These bacteria are necessary and helpful. They make some important substances, such as vitamin K. The bacteria in your large intestine can also make gas. However, other bacteria that can get into your large intestine can make you sick with gastroenteritis.