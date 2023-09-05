Children's vision isn't fully developed at birth. Babies and young children need to see clear, focused images from each eye so that their visual pathways develop normally. The pathways don't finish developing until children are about 8 years old.

If a child's brain isn't getting good visual images from one eye, the brain starts to ignore that eye. For a while this doesn't matter. Just like if you wore an eye patch, you'd still see okay when you took it off. But if a child's brain never gets good images from one eye, then by about age 8, the child's brain can never learn to see things from that eye even if the original problem is fixed. This can lead to permanent decreased vision.

The brain might start to ignore images from one eye because: