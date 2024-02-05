The anus is the hole in your bottom where poop (stool) comes out. The rectum is the end of the large intestine that attaches to the anus.

Anorectal malformations are birth defects of the anus and the rectum.

Anorectal malformations are when the opening of the anus is narrow, covered with skin, or missing completely

Anorectal malformations block the intestines so your baby can't poop

Usually, doctors do surgery to correct an anorectal malformation

Babies with anorectal malformations often have other birth defects.