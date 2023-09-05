What are the symptoms of PMR?

What are the symptoms of PMR?

Symptoms can happen suddenly or develop slowly. They usually include:

Aching pain and stiffness in your neck, shoulders, back, and hips

Severe stiffness when you wake up in the morning

Stiffness after you've been sitting still for a while

The pain and stiffness may keep you from doing your normal daily activities.

You may feel sick all over, lose your appetite, and be tired and depressed.