A skull fracture is a break in a bone surrounding the brain.

Skull fractures can occur with or without brain damage.

Symptoms may include pain, symptoms of brain damage, and, in certain fractures, fluid leaking from the nose or ears or bruises behind the ears or around the eyes.

Computed tomography is used to diagnose skull fractures.

Many skull fractures require no treatment.

Skull fractures can result from injuries that break the skin (called open injuries) or do not break the skin (called closed injuries).

In people with a skull fracture, brain damage may be more severe than in people with a head injury but no fracture. How serious a skull fracture is depends partly on the type and location of the fracture. Often, if skull bones break but remain in place, the brain is not damaged.

Some skull fractures injure arteries and veins, which then bleed into the spaces around brain tissue. Blood may accumulate between the brain and the skull, causing an intracranial hematoma.

Some fractures, especially those at the back and bottom (base) of the skull, tear the meninges, the layers of tissue that cover the brain. Fractures at the base of skull, which is very thick, indicate that the injury was high-impact and brain damage is more likely.

If a fracture breaks the skin, bacteria may enter the skull through the fracture, causing infection and severe brain damage.

Sometimes, pieces of the fractured skull bone press inward and damage the brain. These types of fractures are called depressed fractures. Depressed skull fractures may expose the brain to the environment and foreign material, leading to infection or the formation of abscesses (collections of pus) within the brain.

Skull fractures in infants In infants who have a skull fracture, the meninges surrounding the brain occasionally protrude through and become trapped by the fracture, forming a fluid-filled sac called a growing fracture or leptomeningeal cyst. The sac develops over 3 to 6 weeks and may be the first evidence that the skull was fractured.

Symptoms of Skull Fracture Certain symptoms suggest a fracture at the base of the skull: Cerebrospinal fluid—the clear fluid that flows over the surface of the brain between the meninges—may leak from the nose (rhinorrhea) or ears (otorrhea).

Blood may collect behind the eardrum, or if the eardrum is ruptured, blood may drain from the ear.

Bruises may develop behind the ear (Battle sign) or around the eyes (raccoon eyes). Blood may collect in the sinuses, which may also be fractured. If the fracture has damaged the brain, people may have symptoms such as the following: Persistent or increasing sleepiness and confusion

Seizures

Repeated vomiting

Severe headache

Inability to feel or move an arm or leg

Difficulty recognizing people or the surroundings

Loss of balance

Problems speaking or seeing

Lack of coordination

Diagnosis of Skull Fracture Computed tomography Doctors suspect a skull fracture based on circumstances, symptoms, and results of a physical examination in people who have had a head injury. To confirm a skull fracture, doctors use computed tomography (CT). CT is better than magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for diagnosing skull fractures. However, CT or MRI is usually done to check for brain damage. X-rays of the skull are rarely helpful in people who have had a head injury. Did You Know...