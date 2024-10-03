Gordon Mao, MD
Specialities and Expertise
Education
- Residency: Neurosurgery; Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
- Medical School: University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas
Certifications
- American Board of Neurological Surgery
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Mao G, Gigliotti MJ, Aziz K Jr, Aziz K: Transpalpebral approach for surgical treatment of intracerebral aneurysms: Lessons learned during a 10-year experience. Oper Neurosurg 18(3)309-315, 2020
- Mao G, Gigliotti MJ, Myers D, et al: Single-surgeon direct comparison of O-arm neuronavigation versus Mazor X robotic-guided posterior spinal instrumentation. World Neurosurg 137:e278-e285, 2020
- Mao G, Gigliotti MJ, Tomycz ND, et al: Clinical outcomes after spine surgery for traumatic injury in the octogenarian population. World Neurosurg 129:e97-e103, 2019
- Gigliott MJ, Mao G, Dupre DA, Wilberger JE: Vagal nerve stimulation: Indications for revision in adult refractory epilepsy. World Neurosurg 120:e1047-e1053, 2018
- Mao G, King L, Young S, Kaplan R: Factor eight inhibitor bypassing agent (FEIBA) for reversal of target-specific oral anticoagulants in life-threatening intracranial bleeding. J Emer Med 52(5)731-737, 2016
Manual Chapters and Commentaries