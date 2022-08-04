Bacterial Corneal Ulcer Hide Details The top image shows an opaque bacterial corneal ulcer (usually gray-white, but yellowish in this photo because it was stained with fluorescein dye—black arrow) and reddening of the conjunctiva. A layer of pus (blue arrow) lies inside the eye at the very bottom of the iris. The bottom image shows improvement after 1 week of antibiotic eye drops. Images courtesy of Sadeer Hannush, MD.

Corneal ulcers may be caused by infections with bacteria, fungi, viruses, or parasites such as Acanthamoeba (which lives in contaminated water). Ulcers may begin with a corneal injury, such as with severe dry eyes, if a foreign object scratches, penetrates, or lodges in the eye or, more often, if the eye is irritated by a contact lens, especially when contact lenses are worn during sleep or are not adequately disinfected (see Care and complications). Viral corneal ulcers (often due to herpesvirus

When the eyelids do not close properly, the cornea may become dry and irritated. This kind of irritation can lead to injury and the development of a corneal ulcer. Corneal ulcers may also result from in-growing eyelashes (trichiasis), an in-turned eyelid (entropion), or eyelid inflammation (blepharitis).