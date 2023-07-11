Excessive Clotting

Some of the disorders that cause thrombophilia are inherited. Many of these result from changes in the amount or function of certain proteins in the blood that control clotting. For example:

Activated protein C resistance (factor V Leiden mutation)

Deficiency of antithrombin

Deficiency of protein C

Deficiency of protein S

Prothrombin 20210 mutation (a specific mutation in the prothrombin gene that causes the body to produce excess prothrombin, a protein involved in the blood clotting process)

Elevated clotting factors VIII, IX, and XI

Other disorders that cause thrombophilia are acquired after birth. These disorders include disseminated intravascular coagulation (often occurring in people with cancer), and antiphospholipid syndrome (sometimes occurring in people with systemic lupus erythematosus), which increase the risk of clotting because of overactivation of blood clotting factors. Hyperhomocysteinemia (an abnormal elevation of homocysteine, most often caused by deficiencies of vitamin B6, vitamin B12, or folate) is a possible cause of thrombophilia.

Other factors may increase the risk of clotting along with thrombophilia. Many involve conditions that result in a person's not moving around sufficiently, causing blood to pool in the veins. Examples are paralysis, prolonged sitting (especially in confined spaces as in a car or airplane), prolonged bed rest, recent surgery, and heart attack. Heart failure, a condition in which the blood is not pumped sufficiently through the bloodstream, is a risk factor. Conditions that result in increased pressure on veins in the legs, including obesity and pregnancy, also increase risk.