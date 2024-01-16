Overview of Blood

Overview of the Blood video

Blood is a complex mixture of

The body contains about 5 to 6 quarts (about 5 liters) of blood.

Blood performs various essential functions as it circulates through the body:

Delivers oxygen and essential nutrients (such as fats, sugars, minerals, and vitamins) to the body's tissues

Carries carbon dioxide to the lungs

Carries waste products to the kidneys for elimination from the body

Transports hormones (chemical messengers) to allow various parts of the body to communicate with each other

Carries components that fight infection and stop bleeding

Once blood is pumped out of the heart, it takes 20 to 30 seconds to make a complete trip through the circulation and return to the heart.