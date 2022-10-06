Melasma is dark brown patches of pigmentation that appear on sun-exposed areas of the skin, usually the face.

Patchy areas of dark color appear on the skin.

Doctors usually base the diagnosis on an examination of the skin.

Treatment includes sun protection and skin-bleaching creams.

Melasma is most likely caused by an overproduction of the pigment melanin. Melanin is produced by specialized skin cells called melanocytes (see Overview of Skin Pigment).

Melanocyte Hide Details Specialized cells called melanocytes produce the pigment melanin. Melanocytes originate from cells in the deepest layer of the epidermis called the basal layer.

Too much pigment in the skin is called hyperpigmentation. Melasma tends to appear during pregnancy (called the mask of pregnancy) and in women who take oral contraceptives, but it can occur in anyone. The disorder is most common among and lasts longer in people with dark skin. Ten percent of cases occur in women who are not pregnant and in dark-skinned men.

People who spend a lot of time in the sun are at increased risk of melasma. Other risk factors include autoimmune thyroid disorders and drugs that make some people's skin more sensitive to the effects of sunlight.

Symptoms of Melasma Irregular, patchy areas of dark color appear on the skin, usually on both sides of the face. The pigmentation most often occurs in the center of the face and on the cheeks, forehead, temples, upper lip, and nose. Sometimes people have the patches only on the sides of the face. Rarely, melasma appears on the forearms. The patches do not itch or hurt and are only of cosmetic concern. Melasma Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Melasma A doctor's evaluation

Wood light examination Doctors base the diagnosis of melasma on an examination of the skin. Doctors may do a Wood light examination to differentiate hyperpigmentation in the epidermis (upper layers of the skin) from other skin disorders.