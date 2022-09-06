Labor is the first stage of childbirth. During labor the muscles of your womb (uterus) squeeze again and again to push your baby out. These squeezes are called contractions. Contractions stop and start on their own. You don't have any control over them. They get stronger as labor goes along.

Delivery is the second stage of childbirth, when the baby passes through your birth canal and comes out.

You'll usually go into labor anywhere from 2 weeks before to 2 weeks after your due date

The start of labor usually feels like back pain or like menstrual cramps that get more painful and closer together over time

Labor usually lasts 12 to 18 hours in your first pregnancy and about half that in later ones

During labor, doctors and nurses check you frequently to look for complications

Medicines or special relaxation exercises can help you cope with the pain of childbirth

It's time to go to the hospital (or birthing center) when one of the following happens: