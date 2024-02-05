How can doctors tell if I have urinary retention?

If you can't pass any urine at all, doctors will know you have urinary retention. If you're able to pass some urine, doctors will do a test to see how much urine stays in your bladder.

Doctors will have you urinate as much as you can

They’ll either do an ultrasound of your bladder or insert a catheter into your bladder to see if there is any urine left in your bladder

If the amount of urine left is more than about half a cup, doctors will know you have urinary retention

Doctors will also do tests: