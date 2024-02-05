See a doctor right away if you have urinary incontinence and these warning signs of spinal cord damage, such as:

Weakness in your legs

Not being able to feel your legs or around your genitals or anus

If you have urinary incontinence without these warning signs, call your doctor. Your doctor will decide how soon to see you based on your other symptoms.

Some people feel embarrassed talking with their doctor about incontinence or they feel it’s just a normal part of aging. It’s not. You should see a doctor if your incontinence bothers you, stops you from doing daily activities, or causes you to avoid social situations.