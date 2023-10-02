Your kidneys are 2 bean-shaped organs that make urine (pee), balance your body’s water and mineral levels, and filter waste out of your blood.
What is cortical necrosis of the kidneys?
Cortical necrosis of the kidneys is the death of tissue in the outer layer (cortex) of one or both of your kidneys.
Cortical necrosis is caused by a blockage of the blood vessels that bring blood to your kidneys.
Cortical necrosis happens when something interferes with blood flow to your kidneys
It's often caused by a severe health problem that causes a big drop in blood pressure
Cortical necrosis causes your kidneys to stop doing their job (kidney failure)
You urinate less, have dark urine, a fever, and pain in your lower back
Doctors treat the health problem causing cortical necrosis of the kidneys and may give you fluids and antibiotics
What causes cortical necrosis of the kidneys?
The causes depend on age.
In newborns, causes include:
Bacterial infection of the bloodstream (sepsis)
In children, causes include:
Severe infection
Severe dehydration
In adults, causes include:
Complications from pregnancy, such as uterine bleeding, infections after delivery, and preeclampsia
Severe infection (sepsis)
Severe blood loss from an injury or surgery
Certain drugs or chemicals
What are the symptoms of cortical necrosis of the kidneys?
You usually don't have any symptoms unless you get kidney failure. Symptoms of kidney failure include:
Feeling weak and tired
Feeling sick to your stomach
Being less hungry than usual
Itching
Feeling sleepy or confused
How can doctors tell if I have cortical necrosis of the kidneys?
Doctors suspect cortical necrosis if you have one of the disorders that can cause it and routine blood tests show your kidneys aren't working normally. To tell for sure, they may do:
Computed tomography angiography (CTA)—a type of CT scan that focuses on your major blood vessels
How do doctors treat cortical necrosis of the kidneys?
Doctors treat the problem that caused the cortical necrosis.
If you have kidney failure, you may need:
Dialysis (a machine filters your blood when your kidneys aren't able to)