Your spine is your backbone. It's made up of a lot of small bones stacked up like building blocks.
What is a compression fracture of the spine?
Something that's compressed is squashed down. If you compress something that's hard, it can crack. So a compression fracture of the spine is when one of the bones in your spine is squashed down and cracked.
Compression fractures of the spine usually happen in the middle or lower back
Usually they happen in older people, especially those with back bones weakened by osteoporosis or cancer
When back bones are weakened, it doesn't take much force to cause a compression fracture
You may not remember hurting yourself
Usually your back hurts, but you may not have any pain
What causes compression fractures of the spine?
Common causes:
Lifting something
Falling, especially if you land on your feet, which puts pressure on your spine and may also cause a broken heel
Less often, compression fractures are caused by serious injuries, such as car crashes or gunshots.
You're at higher risk if you have:
Cancer that's spread to your spine
If you're at high risk, you can get a compression fracture just from stumbling, twisting, or getting out of bed. You may not even know what caused the fracture.
What are the symptoms of a compression fracture?
If your compression fracture was caused by osteoporosis, you may have no pain or symptoms. Fractures caused by an injury usually hurt. If you do have symptoms, they may include:
A rounded back and trouble standing up straight
Back pain, especially when the back is tapped
Muscle spasms
How can doctors tell if I have a compression fracture?
How do doctors treat compression fractures of the spine?
Doctors treat compression fractures of the spine with:
Pain medicine
Sometimes, a back brace
Sometimes, bed rest
Sometimes, injections of bone cement into your back to strengthen your spine or improve your posture
If you have osteoporosis, doctors will want to prevent more fractures, so they'll treat you with:
Medicine to keep your bone from getting weaker or less dense
Doctors may also suggest physical therapy.