What causes compression fractures of the spine?

Common causes:

Lifting something

Falling, especially if you land on your feet, which puts pressure on your spine and may also cause a broken heel

Less often, compression fractures are caused by serious injuries, such as car crashes or gunshots.

You're at higher risk if you have:

Osteoporosis

Cancer that's spread to your spine

If you're at high risk, you can get a compression fracture just from stumbling, twisting, or getting out of bed. You may not even know what caused the fracture.