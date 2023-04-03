The heart is a muscle that pumps blood. Like all muscles, the heart needs a steady supply of blood to work. Blood that pumps through the heart doesn't feed the heart muscle. Instead, the heart muscle is fed by its own arteries. These arteries are called coronary arteries.

Most heart attacks happen when one of your coronary arteries is suddenly blocked by a blood clot.

Coronary artery blood clots usually happen when you have atherosclerosis:

Atherosclerosis is commonly known as hardening of the arteries

Atherosclerosis is the slow build-up of cholesterol and other fatty material in your arteries

This build-up is called an atheroma or plaque

The plaque may rupture suddenly, causing a blood clot that blocks the artery

The blocked artery doesn't let blood get through to part of your heart muscle. If blood flow is cut off for more than a few minutes, that part of your heart muscle dies. The dead muscle can't pump blood, so your heart is weaker. Your heart's rhythm may also be affected, causing it to beat too fast or too slow. Sometimes your heart stops completely (cardiac arrest) and you die.

Heart Attack Image

If part of your heart muscle dies, it doesn't come back. The dead muscle is replaced by scar tissue.