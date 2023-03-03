When should I see a doctor?

Go to a hospital right away if you have blurry vision and any of these warning signs:

Your blurry vision started suddenly

Severe loss of vision, especially in just one eye, even if the symptoms started slowly

Eye pain (with or without moving your eyes)

Having blind spots—not being able to see a certain area in your field of vision

You have an immune system problem, such as HIV or AIDS

If you have blurry vision and a health problem that can cause eye damage, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or sickle cell disease, see an eye doctor within a few days—even if you have no warning signs.

If you have blurry vision with no warning signs, you can usually wait a week or longer to see an eye doctor.