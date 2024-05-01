Your ears have 3 main parts:

Outer ear

Middle ear

Inner ear

The outer ear is what you see on the outside of your head. It's a large flap of cartilage that's covered in skin. The tunnel leading into your middle ear is called the ear canal.

The middle ear is made up of the eardrum and a small space filled with air. This space contains 3 tiny bones, named after their shapes. These bones are called the hammer, the anvil, and the stirrup. These tiny bones transmit sound from the middle ear to the inner ear.

The middle ear is connected to the back of your nose by the eustachian tube. This tube helps drain fluid, so it doesn't build up in the middle ear. When you get a cold, this tube can become inflamed (red and swollen) and blocked, which can lead to an ear infection.

The inner ear is made up of the cochlea and the vestibular system. These structures are filled with fluid and contain sensors that turn sound and motion into nerve signals.