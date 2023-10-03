A hernia is a hole or weak spot in muscles. Sometimes organs in your belly, most likely part of the intestines, push through this spot.

The inguinal area is the skin crease between the top of the leg and the belly. The muscles in this area are sometimes weak and have an opening that lets your child’s intestine bulge out.

Inguinal hernia is more common in boys, especially if they were premature babies

The bulge is more common on the right side of the body, but sometimes there's a bulge on both sides

Doctors usually do surgery to fix the hernia