A diaphragmatic hernia is a hole or weak spot in the diaphragm that allows organs in the belly to bulge into the chest.

Babies can be born with a diaphragmatic hernia

The baby's stomach, intestine, liver, or spleen may bulge into the chest on one side and push on the lung

A diaphragmatic hernia is almost always on the left

It may cause severe breathing problems at birth

If the abdominal organs push into the chest before birth, the lung on that side may not develop normally. If the abdominal organs push into the chest after birth, your baby will have a hard time breathing.