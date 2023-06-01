Cancer surgery is when doctors operate to remove cancerous tumors. Usually, doctors operate only when:

The cancer hasn't spread (metastasized) anywhere

Your body is strong enough to go through surgery

If your cancer hasn’t spread through your body, surgery may cure you. But once the cancer has spread, cutting out the original cancer won't cure you. The remaining cancer will continue to grow and spread. Your doctor will do tests before surgery to see if the cancer has spread. You may have a CT (computed tomography) scan, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), or other tests.

However, those tests can't find microscopic bits of cancer. So, during surgery, your doctor often takes out lymph nodes that are near the tumor. Lymph nodes are tiny bean-shaped organs that are part of your body's immune defenses. Cancer often first spreads to these nearby lymph nodes. The laboratory will test the lymph nodes to see whether the cancer has started to spread.

Taking out lymph nodes that have cancer in them (the lymph nodes are "positive") doesn't help cure you

If the cancer is in lymph nodes that your doctor removed, almost always the cancer has spread to other places too

If your doctor knows your lymph nodes are positive for cancer, then you may get other treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation.