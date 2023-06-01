Injuries, such as cuts, burns, fractures, sprains, and bruises, activate pain receptors around the injury.

Pain receptors are on the ends of long nerve fibers

Fibers carry pain signals to your spinal cord

Other nerves in your spinal cord then carry the pain signals to your brain

You feel pain only when your brain processes the pain signals

Sometimes your nerves send pain signals even when you haven't been hurt or injured. This can happen when your nerves have been damaged by a disease such as diabetes (called diabetic neuropathy), or when your nerves were crushed or cut by an injury. Pain caused by nerve damage is called neuropathic pain.

Referred pain is when pain from one part of your body is felt in a different part. For example, pain from a heart attack is usually felt in your chest, because that's where your heart is. But sometimes a heart attack causes pain in your neck, jaw, or left arm because pain signals from those areas travel along nerves that are near the nerves from your heart.

Anxiety, depression, or sleep problems can make pain more unpleasant than it would normally be.