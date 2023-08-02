Females with the genetic mutation on one of their two X chromosomes usually do not have symptoms, although their kidneys may function somewhat less efficiently than normal. Most of these females have some blood in the urine. Occasionally, a female loses most kidney function (kidney failure).

Males with the genetic mutation on their one X chromosome develop more severe problems because males do not have a second X chromosome to compensate for the defect. Males usually develop kidney failure between the ages of 20 and 30, but in some males, the genetic mutation does not cause kidney failure until after age 30.

Alport syndrome can affect other organs. Hearing problems, usually an inability to hear sounds in the higher frequencies, are common. Cataracts can also occur, although less often than hearing loss. Abnormalities of the corneas, lenses, or retina sometimes cause blindness.