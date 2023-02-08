Usually, gonorrhea causes symptoms only at the sites of initial infection, most commonly the cervix, penis, urethra, or throat. In a few people, infection spreads through the bloodstream to other parts of the body, especially to the skin, joints, or both.

Some men (about 25%) have minimal symptoms. Symptoms begin within about 2 to 14 days after infection. Men feel mild discomfort in the urethra (the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body). This discomfort is followed a few hours later by mild to severe pain during urination, a yellow-green discharge of pus from the penis, and a frequent urge to urinate. The opening at the tip of the penis may become red and swollen. The bacteria sometimes spread to the epididymis (the coiled tube on top of each testis), causing the scrotum to swell and feel tender to the touch.

Some women (about 10 to 20%) have minimal or no symptoms. Thus, gonorrhea may be detected only during routine screening or after diagnosis of the infection in their partner. Symptoms typically do not begin until at least 10 days after infection. Some women feel only mild discomfort in the genital area and have a yellow or green vaginal discharge. However, other women have more severe symptoms, such as a frequent urge to urinate or pain during urination. These symptoms develop when the urethra is also infected.

The infection may spread up the reproductive tract and infect the uterus, the tubes that connect the ovaries to the uterus (fallopian tubes), and sometimes the area around the ovaries. In some women, the infection spreads to the lining of the pelvis and abdominal cavity (peritoneum), causing peritonitis. These infections are called pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and cause severe lower abdominal pain and sometimes fever. Sometimes infection concentrates in the area around the liver, in the upper right part of the abdomen, causing pain, fever, and vomiting—called the Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome.

Anal sex with an infected partner may result in gonorrhea of the rectum (gonococcal proctitis). This infection usually causes no symptoms, but it may make bowel movements painful. Other symptoms include constipation, itching, bleeding, and a discharge from the rectum. The area around the anus may become red and raw, and stool may be coated with mucus and pus. When a doctor examines the rectum with a viewing tube (anoscope), mucus and pus may be visible on the wall of the rectum.

Oral sex with an infected partner may result in gonorrhea of the throat (gonococcal pharyngitis). Usually, these infections cause no symptoms, but the throat may be sore.

If infected fluids come into contact with the eyes, gonococcal conjunctivitis may develop, causing swelling of the eyelids and a discharge of pus from the eyes. In adults, often only one eye is infected. Newborns usually have infection in both eyes. Blindness may result if the infection is not treated early.

Rarely, disseminated gonococcal infection (arthritis-dermatitis syndrome) develops. It occurs when the infection spreads through the bloodstream to other parts of the body, especially the skin and joints; rarely, infection spreads to the heart. Joints become swollen, tender, and extremely painful, limiting movement. The skin over infected joints may be red and warm. People typically have a fever, feel generally ill, and develop joint pain (due to arthritis) in one or more joints. Small, red spots may appear on the skin, usually on the arms and legs. The spots are slightly painful and may be filled with pus. Joint, bloodstream, and heart infections can be treated, but recovery from arthritis may be slow.

Disseminated Gonococcal Infection Affecting the Skin Image Image courtesy of Dr. S. E. Thompson and J. Pledger via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gonococcal septic arthritis is a form of disseminated gonococcal infection that causes painful arthritis. Usually, it affects one or two large joints, such as the knees, ankles, wrists, or elbows, Symptoms often begin suddenly. People usually have a fever. Infected joints are painful and swollen, and movement is limited. The skin over the infected joints may be warm and red.

In children, gonorrhea is usually a sign of sexual abuse. In girls, the genital area (vulva) may be irritated, red, and swollen, and they may have a discharge from the vagina. If the urethra is infected, children, mainly boys, may have pain during urination.