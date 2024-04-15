Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine

The RSV vaccine (Pfizer) is indicated for pregnant women at 32 to 36 weeks gestation from September through January in most of the continental United States. In locations with RSV seasonality that differs from most of the continental United States (for example, Alaska, locations with a tropical climate), timing is based on local RSV seasonality. Giving the vaccine during pregnancy helps protect the newborn from RSV for about 6 months after birth because protective antibodies transfer from mother to fetus through the placenta. The vaccine should be administered regardless of previous RSV infection.

The RSV vaccines (Pfizer or GlaxoSmithKline) are available for adults age 60 years or older, and the decision to receive the vaccine should be made using shared clinical decision-making based on discussions with a healthcare professional. Older adults most likely to benefit from the vaccine are those considered to be at increased risk for severe RSV disease, including those with chronic medical conditions such as

Lung diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Neurologic or neuromuscular conditions

Kidney disorders

Liver disorders

Hematologic disorders

Diabetes

Moderate or severe immunocompromise (either attributable to a medical condition or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatment)

People who are frail, of advanced age, or who reside in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities are also at high risk of severe RSV infection.