The meningococcal vaccine protects against infections caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis (meningococci). Meningococcal infections can lead to meningitis (an infection of tissue covering the brain), dangerously low blood pressure (shock), and death. These bacteria are the leading cause of bacterial meningitis in children and the second leading cause of bacterial meningitis in adults.
For more information, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Meningococcal vaccine and Meningococcal Vaccination: What Everyone Should Know.
There are several specific types (called serogroups) of Neisseria meningitidis. Meningococcal vaccines protect against the serogroups that cause most meningococcal disease (serogroups A, B, C, W, and Y). There are 3 types of meningococcal vaccines available in the United States:
Meningococcal conjugate or MenACWY vaccines: The conjugate vaccine (MCV4, protecting against serogroups A, C, W, and Y) is preferred for people 9 months to 55 years old and is used for routine childhood vaccination (see CDC: Meningococcal ACWY vaccine information statement).
Serogroup B meningococcal or MenB vaccines: The recombinant protein vaccine is available to prevent infection by one type of meningitis bacteria that has become common in outbreaks among college students (see CDC: Meningococcal B vaccine information statement).
Pentavalent or MenABCWY vaccine: The combined conjugate and recombinant protein vaccine is an alternative to separate administration of MenACWY and MenB when both vaccines would be given on the same day.
Administration of Meningococcal Vaccine
The MCV4 vaccine is a part of the routine vaccination schedule recommended for children (see CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age). It is given in 2 doses injected into a muscle. The first dose is given at age 11 to 12 years and the second dose at age 16 years.
The vaccine is also recommended for younger children who are at increased risk of meningococcal infection, such as those without a spleen or their spleen does not work well and those with certain immunodeficiency disorders. The minimum age for the vaccine varies from 6 weeks to 9 months, depending on the formulation used.
The MenB vaccine is given in 2 doses injected into a muscle. It can be given to people 10 years of age or older who have certain high-risk conditions. However, it may also be given to anyone 16 to 23 years of age who wants it, even if they do not have certain high-risk conditions and are not at increased risk of getting the infection. The preferred age for vaccination is 16 to 18 years.
The meningococcal vaccine is also recommended for the following adolescents and adults:
People who do not have a spleen or their spleen does not work well (including those with sickle cell disease)
People with HIV infection
People with certain immunodeficiency disorders
Microbiologists who are routinely exposed to the bacteria
Adolescents if they have not already been vaccinated
All first-year college students who live in dormitories who are 21 years old or younger and who have not been given a dose of the vaccine on or after their 16th birthday
All military recruits
Travelers to or residents of areas where the infection is common
People who have been exposed during a meningitis outbreak
At-risk people over age 55 who are at risk of meningococcal disease and who have not received the vaccine previously and who require only a single dose (for example, travelers)
The single-dose MenABCWY vaccine may be given to people 10 years or older who would get MenACWY and MenB vaccines at the same visit.
If people have a temporary illness, doctors usually wait to give the vaccine until the illness resolves (see also CDC: Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated With These Vaccines?).
Side Effects of Meningococcal Vaccine
The injection site may become sore, swollen, and red. Some people have headaches and feel tired. A few people have a fever.
