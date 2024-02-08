Ear Tumors

Noncancerous tumors may develop in the ear canal, blocking it and causing hearing loss and a buildup of earwax. Such tumors include

Epidermal inclusion cysts (sometimes referred to as sebaceous cysts): Small sacs filled with skin secretions

Osteomas and exostoses: Noncancerous bone growths

Keloids: Growths of excess scar tissue after an injury or ear piercing

Exostoses occur in people who swim in cold water, such as scuba divers and surfers. "Surfer's ear" is a common term for bony exostoses in the ear canal.

Most osteomas and exostoses are small and require no treatment. The most effective treatment for large osteomas and exostoses that obstruct the ear canal, trap water, and/or cause infection or hearing loss is surgical removal. After treatment, hearing usually returns to normal.