Vocal Cord Polyps, Nodules, Granulomas, Papillomas

Vocal cord nodules, polyps, granulomas, and papillomas are noncancerous (benign) growths that cause hoarseness and a breathy voice.

Vocal cord polyps are often the result of an acute injury (such as from shouting at a football game) and typically occur on only one vocal cord. Polyps may have several other causes, including gastroesophageal reflux, hypothyroidism, or chronic inhalation of irritants (such as industrial fumes or cigarette smoke). Polyps due to these causes tend to involve both vocal cords. Polyps tend to be larger and bulge out more than nodules. Polyps are common among adults.

Vocal cord nodules occur on both vocal cords and result mainly from chronic trauma to the vocal cords from habitual yelling, singing, or shouting or using an unnaturally low frequency. Nodules can also occur in children.

Vocal cord granulomas (collections of immune cells caused by inflammation) are often the result of vocal cord injury due to uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux (GERD) or damage during endotracheal intubation (insertion of a plastic breathing tube through the mouth into the windpipe [trachea]). Granulomas are common among adults.

Vocal cord papillomas (see also Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis) are noncancerous warty growths caused by certain human papillomaviruses (HPVs). The virus may be acquired during childbirth, and the growths most commonly occur between age 1 and 4 years, although they can develop at any time. Hoarseness or a weak cry are early signs, but the growths sometimes block the airway and interfere with breathing.

Symptoms Symptoms of vocal cord nodules, polyps, and granulomas include chronic hoarseness and a breathy voice, which tend to develop over days to weeks.

Diagnosis Inspection with a mirror or viewing tube

Sometimes biopsy A doctor makes the diagnosis of vocal cord nodules, polyps, granulomas, and papillomas by examining the vocal cords with a mirror or a thin, flexible viewing tube (laryngoscopy). Sometimes the doctor removes a small piece of tissue for examination under a microscope (biopsy) to diagnose papillomas and to make sure the growth is not cancerous (malignant).